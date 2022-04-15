Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 209 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after buying an additional 694,027 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 591,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 148,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

