Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,626,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

