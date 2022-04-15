Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $932,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 6.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XDQQ opened at $26.11 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

