Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $788,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 6.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.
