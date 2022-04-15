Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $243.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.