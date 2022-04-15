Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $896,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

