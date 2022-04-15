Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $884,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $105.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56.

