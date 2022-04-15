Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $819,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.