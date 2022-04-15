Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $819,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

