Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $738,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.72 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

