Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.69% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000.

NOCT stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

