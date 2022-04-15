Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

