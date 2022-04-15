Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

