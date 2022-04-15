Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 783.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,789 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

