Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.