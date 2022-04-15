Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 3,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 294.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.