Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 305 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.