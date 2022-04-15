Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 281 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.