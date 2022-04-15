Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 188 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $113.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.