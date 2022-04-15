Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.50 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

