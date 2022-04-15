Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1,544.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,244,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after acquiring an additional 222,546 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

SCHP opened at $59.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96.

