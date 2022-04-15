Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 592 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

