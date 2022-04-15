Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,796 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $243.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

