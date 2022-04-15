Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,504 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $112.66 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

