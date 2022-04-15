Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 432,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.