Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 1,598,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $84,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

