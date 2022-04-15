Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.07 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $22,391,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $22,200,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.