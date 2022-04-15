Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Up 118.9% in March

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LFG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,974. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $459,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

