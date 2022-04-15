APY.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $152,538.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $152,538.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,807,545 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

