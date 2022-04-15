Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APTV opened at $107.51 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.