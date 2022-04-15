Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of APTV opened at $107.51 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
