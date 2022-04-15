Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.53.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,510.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,618,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 557.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 69.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 14,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

