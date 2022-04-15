Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

