APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,745,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

