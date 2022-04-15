Apron Network (APN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $366,992.00

Apron Network (APN) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $787,814.05 and $366,992.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apron Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00105181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars.

