Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

