Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,911. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.17. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

