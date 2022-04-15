Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 524,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,684,425 shares.The stock last traded at $116.48 and had previously closed at $114.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

