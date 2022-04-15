Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,427. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

