Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 894 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,578. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

