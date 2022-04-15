Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. 443,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

