Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.89 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,380,588. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

