Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,026,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

