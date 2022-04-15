Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $129.38. 376,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

