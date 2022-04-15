Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

NXPI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 2,697,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

