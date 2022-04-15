Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,739,387 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.70. 5,123,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

