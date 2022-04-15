Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 158 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.38. 2,331,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

