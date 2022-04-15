Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 10,765 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 317.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,119. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

