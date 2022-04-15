Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $2.34 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00005798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $771,900.98 and $304,284.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00191137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00039200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00383831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

