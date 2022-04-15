Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $87.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $87.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.39.

APO stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $10,218,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

