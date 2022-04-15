ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

